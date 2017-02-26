India is proud of ISRO’s achievements: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI, file) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI, file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praises on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and said the country is proud of the space agency’s achievements.

“India has created history by becoming the first country to launch successfully 104 satellites into space in one go on February 15. It is a day of immense pride for India,” Modi said in the 29th edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Watch what else is in the news

“Our scientists have brought laurels to the nation, witnessed by the whole world. Over the last few years, ISRO has accomplished various unprecedented missions with flying colours,” he said. “This is a historic achievement not just for ISRO but the whole India,” he said. The Prime Minister also said this cost effective, efficient space programme of ISRO has become a marvel for the entire world.

“The world has whole-heartedly admired the success of Indian scientists.”

Modi described one of the 104 satellites, Cartosat 2D, as extremely important, particularly for farmers.

“Cartosat 2D is India’s satellite and the pictures clicked through it will be of great help in mapping resources and infrastructure, evaluating development and planning for urban development,” he said.

“For farmers, this new satellite will be immensely helpful on a whole lot of subjects, such as knowing how much water is there in our existing water sources, how this should be best put to use, what things to keep in mind in this regard,” he explained.