India is key partner for US and Asia: Raja Krishnamoorthi

America’s economic and strategic posture in Asia will be strengthened by investing in ties with India, Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said. Krishnamoorthi told the US House of Representatives on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country this week served as an occasion to celebrate the “growing bonds of friendship between India and the United States”.

“India is a key partner for the United States and Asia,” Krishnamoorthi said. “Both our economic and strategic posture in the region are strengthened by investing in the bilateral relationship between the world’s two largest democracies,” he said.

India and the US have pledged to collaborate on energy security, combating climate change and growing the green economy — opportunities that will create jobs in both countries, said the Indian American lawmaker from Illinois. Modi’s visit, he said, was an opportunity to celebrate the work the two countries have accomplished and all that they can do together in the future, he noted.

“I am happy that we are continuing to build on this nearly 70-year-old partnership and are laying the groundwork for an even stronger relationship in the decades to come,” Krishnamoorthi said.

