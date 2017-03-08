India is capable of dealing with terrorist activities: Subhash Bhamre

Union minister Subhash Bhamre today said India has been dealing with terror attacks for long and is capable of tackling incidents like the one in Lucknow where a suspected ISIS terrorist was killed. The terror suspect, Saifullah, was killed in Lucknow today after 12 hours of anti-terror operation to capture him alive. He is suspected to be linked with the blast in Bhopal-Ujjain train yesterday, police said.

“We have been dealing with terrorist activities and all our agencies are very alert. We are capable of tackling these,” Bhamre, who is the Minister of State for Defence, told PTI here.

On the killing of a suspected ISIS terrorist in Lucknow, Bhamre said terror, including the ISIS, is a global phenomenon and this “menace” is to be tackled unitedly.

“The whole world is facing this threat. We need to unitedly fight against terrorism…terrorist menace (is) all over the world. It is not India (that) is facing alone. It is a global phenomenon,” he said.

“The world is realising this important issue. Tackling terrorism is a global phenomenon and we need to tackle it unitedly,” Bhamre said.

The Union government and its agencies are alert to deal with the threats, he said.

“Government of India is well concerned about this. All our agencies are very alert and that is why we could get all these inputs and we could tackle it,” he said.

The Union minister was speaking on the sidelines of a Women’s Day event here.