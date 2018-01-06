India, Indonesia natural partners in peace and prosperity, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

India and Indonesia as close maritime neighbours are “natural partners” in peace and prosperity, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Friday as she held talks with her Indonesian counterpart.

“We are two major countries in the Indo-Pacific region. This region is among the most dynamic regions in the world. We agreed to develop a synergetic relationship to harness the potential of Indo-Pacific region and to meet the challenges that the region faces,” Swaraj said after co-chairing the fifth meeting of the Joint Commission with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

She said the meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and the two sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral ties. “… There was clear recognition that India and Indonesia, as two close maritime neighbours, are natural partners in peace and prosperity. We unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms,” she said.

“We expressed our strong opposition to any selective approaches to deal with this global menace, and called upon all countries to stop providing sponsorship to terrorism and prevent their territories from being used for establishing terrorist safe havens,” she added.

