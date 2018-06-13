India hopes North’s proliferation links in region will be addressed

US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leave after a signing ceremony Tuesday at the Capella resort on Sentosa island in Singapore. (AP/PTI) US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leave after a signing ceremony Tuesday at the Capella resort on Sentosa island in Singapore. (AP/PTI)

India on Tuesday welcomed the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling it a “positive development”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also hoped that the resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue would address Delhi’s concerns about Pyongyang’s proliferation linkages extending to India’s neighbourhood, in a veiled reference to its links with Pakistan and China.

“India welcomes the United States-DPRK Summit held in Singapore. This is a positive development. India has always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy… We also hope that the resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue will take into account and address our concerns about proliferation linkages extending to India’s neighbourhood,” a statement issued by the MEA said.

This comes less than a month after India reached out to Pyongyang with its first minister-level visit on May 15 and 16. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh was the first Indian minister to visit North Korea after a gap of almost 20 years. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, then Minister of State for I&B, was the last to attend the 6th Pyongyang Film Festival in September 1998.

