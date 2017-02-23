India has the best system for appointing judges: Former CJI HL Dattu

NHRC Chairman HL Dattu. (File Photo) NHRC Chairman HL Dattu. (File Photo)

Former Chief Justice of India and the current chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, HL Dattu, on Wednesday said that India had the best system in the world for appointing judges. His observation comes at a time when there is an ongoing tussle between the apex court collegium and the Centre in finalizing the memorandum of procedure (MoP) for appointing judges.

“We have the best system in the world in terms of appointment of judges. Judges know whoever needs to be appointed,” he said adding that a Judge could best assess from his fraternity of judges and lawyers as far as such appointments went, as in any other profession.

In October 2015, a five-judge constitution bench struck down the National Judicial Appoint-ments Commission Act that sought to give the executive a say in the appointment of top judges and restored the collegium system of making judicial appointments.

When questioned on Justice Jasti Chelameshwar’s refusal to attend collegium meetings over its lack of transparency, he said “People have their own perceptions. Some people express it and the same should be respected,” he said adding that ultimately the majority view will prevail.. He was speaking on the sidelines of a West Regional Conference on Business and Human Rights organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

When questioned about the notices issued by the commission to Tamil Nadu government and the state police over reports of “unprovoked excesses” committed by the forces in quelling the pro-Jallikattu stir in Chennai, he said the response from their end was still awaited. The NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Chennai Police Commissioner and Director General of Police of the state and had sought reports in the matter.

Justice Dattu said,”A time period of four weeks has been given.We are still awaiting a reply.”

Speaking about how human dignity is the quintessence of human rights, Justice Dattu added “It is crucial that business enterprises, big or small, respect human rights culture in the country by their conduct and operations. Undoubtedly, the government has a responsibility and has taken initiatives to protect the people against violation of human rights. At the same time, business organisations also need to shoulder the responsibility towards human rights.”