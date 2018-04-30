India has never encroached upon anyone’s territory or ideology, says PM Modi

PM Modi at a Buddha Jayanti event in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) PM Modi at a Buddha Jayanti event in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Two days after Congress asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “incapable of sending a strong message to China” on the Doklam standoff, the PM on Monday said India had never encroched upon anyone’s territory or ideology. Inaugurating the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Culture Ministry in the national capital, Modi said the country’s tradition, culture and history were an evidence that it had never been the aggressors.

“India has never had a history or tradition of attacking others’ ideology or country. India has never been an aggressor. It has never encroached upon (the territory) of any other country,” Modi said at the event, two days after returning from an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan.

The teachings of Lord Buddha are extremely relevant in the 21st century. His was a life devoted to alleviating suffering and removing injustice from society. His compassion has endeared him to millions. Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/DeSKHPbSXi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2018

In remarks widely seen as to counter the opposition charge that the government was privatising monuments following reports that Dalmia Bharat Limited had ‘adopted’ the Red Fort, the PM said the Centre was working with an elaborate vision to preserve India’s cultural heritage. “A sum of Rs 360 crore has been approved for a Buddhist Circuit,” Modi said, adding that the Transport Ministry was making provisions for necessary arrangements on the Kushinagar, Gaya and Varanasi routes. The PM also urged Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma to ensure that all works and studies on Buddha were brought on a common platform through a web portal in a time-bound manner.

India is blessed with a rich Buddhist heritage. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was deeply influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha. Sharing pictures from various parts of India, where I got the opportunity to pray to Lord Buddha. pic.twitter.com/2NJ3zEw36N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2018

Modi, who in 2015 had announced that Buddha Jayanti Day would be commemorated and celebrated as an annual event, said the teachings of the Buddha were based on humanity and even after 2,500 years, his messages were still relevant and important. “At a time when terrorism, casteism, dynasty politics appear to be overshadowing the teachings of the Buddha, the talk of affection and friendship are becoming more relevant and important,” Modi said. The PM further said all ideologies that had originated in India were based on the welfare of humankind and shaped the national character of several Asian countries.

“Distinctions in society, between religions, races, castes and languages can never be a message of India or the teachings of the Buddha, and nor can there be a place for such thoughts,” the PM said. Asserting that India was an inclusive country that embraced individuals from any caste, religion, race or faith, the PM said the government was working with compassion to serve the people in line with Buddha’s teachings.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his tribute to Lord Buddha during his visit to Myanmar last year. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi) File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his tribute to Lord Buddha during his visit to Myanmar last year. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

In his concluding remarks, the PM asked the gathering to make a contribution towards the New India of 2022, when the country would celebrate 75 years of freedom. He offered “Sangh Dana” (donation) to Buddhist monks from countries such as Japan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam who were present at the event. He also presented the Vaishakh Sammaan Prashasti Patra to the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, and the All India Bhikshu Sangha, Bodh Gaya.

(With PTI inputs)

