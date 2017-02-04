India hands over Pak national to Pakistan

The Pakistani national entered Indian territory, reached near Border security fence. Pak rangers were contacted and he was handed over to them on humanitarian ground: BSF (ANI Photo) The Pakistani national entered Indian territory, reached near Border security fence. Pak rangers were contacted and he was handed over to them on humanitarian ground: BSF (ANI Photo)

In a goodwill gesture, the BSF on Saturday handed over a Pakistani national who crossed into to India inadvertently back to his home country. BSF did not register any case against the Pakistani national for crossing to India, a senior BSF official said.

BSF DIG J S Kataria said BSF troops of Border Out Post Rattan Khurd, Amritsar Sector apprehended the Pakistani national identified as Nemshah, aged 35, and a resident of Nagga Chak, Faislabad, Pakistan, after he crossed the international boundary and entered inside Indian territory near the border fence.

However, as Nemshah had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory, Pakistani Rangers were contacted and the apprehended Pakistani national was handed over to them, Kataria said.