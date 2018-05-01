India had never been an aggressor nor encroacher: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function organised by the Culture Ministry to mark Buddha Purnima, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function organised by the Culture Ministry to mark Buddha Purnima, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India had never been an aggressor, nor had it encroached upon anyone’s territory or seen any distinctions between religions, caste or languages.

Speaking at an event to mark Buddha Purnima, organised by the ministry of culture, he said, “India has never had a history or tradition of attacking others’ ideology or country. India has never been an aggressor. It has never encroached upon (the territory) of any other country.”

The Prime Minister said the teachings of Buddha were based on humanitarian ideas, making the country proud that the philosophy originated here. He said the different ideas and ideologies that originated from India were ones based on the welfare of people and the environment.

Buddha’s teachings shaped the national character of several countries in Asia, he said, while adding that ruptures in the social fabric deemed these ideas more significant today. “At a time when terrorism, casteism, dynasty politics appear to be overshadowing the teachings of the Buddha, the talk of affection and friendship are becoming more relevant and important.”

“Distinctions in society, between religions, races, castes and languages can never be a message of India or the teachings of the Buddha, and nor can there be a place for such thoughts,” he said, while arguing that people in the country embraced each other, irrespective of caste, religious or other differences.

The Prime Minister cited the example of Jews and Parsis, and said they had lived in the country for centuries, becoming integral parts of the country.

He said B R Ambedkar also trod the path of the Buddha. Speaking about the eight-fold path of Buddhism, he said the problems that the world faced could be overcome by following this way.

He said the government was working towards preserving the cultural heritage of India, including the heritage associated with Buddhism. He said Rs 360 crore had been approved for a Buddhist Circuit. The Archaeological Survey of India, he said, was also helping in the restoration of Buddhist sites in Afghanistan, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Modi also presented the Vaishakh Sammaan Prashasti Patra to the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, and the All India Bhikshu Sangha, Bodh Gaya.

With PTI inputs

