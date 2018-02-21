India gives $1 million for rehabilitation work in cyclone-hit Tonga

Motueka River swollen after Gita storm hit New Zealand is seen in Tasman, New Zealand, in this still image taken from a video from February 20, 2018. Mandatory credit. Sara Jowsey via REUTERS Motueka River swollen after Gita storm hit New Zealand is seen in Tasman, New Zealand, in this still image taken from a video from February 20, 2018. Mandatory credit. Sara Jowsey via REUTERS

India has contributed USD one million for the rehabilitation efforts in Tonga after the Tropical Cyclone Gita caused massive destruction in the Pacific island nation.

India has allocated USD 500,000 in the India-UN Development Partnership Fund for the rehabilitation efforts while USD 500,000 will be provided for immediate relief assistance.

“In the spirit of South-South cooperation, which emphasises partner government ownership, following the assessment of the damages caused and priorities needing support, the Government of Tonga will identify the rehabilitation projects to be supported through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund,” United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation said in a statement.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund is supported and led by the Government of India and managed by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation.

The Fund supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven, transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing states.

Since its establishment on June 8, 2017, the USD 100 million fund has identified 15 developmental projects for financial support worth USD 6 million.

The first project under the fund focuses on climate early warning systems in Pacific Island countries including the Cook Islands, the Republic of Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Nauru, the Solomon Islands and the Kingdom of Tonga.

The project aims to increase resilience from natural disasters of these seven Pacific island countries and contribute toward the Sustainable Development Goal of Climate Action.

Last year, following devastation caused by the hurricanes Irma and Maria, India provided a sum of USD 2 million for rehabilitation projects in Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

