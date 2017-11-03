India frees 14 Pakistan citizens, neighbour returns favour

The chapters on Gandhi are a striking example of the gap between how Partition is portrayed on either side of the border. In Pakistan, his contribution to the struggle for independence is hardly mentioned, whereas in India he is hailed as an “one-man army”. The chapters on Gandhi are a striking example of the gap between how Partition is portrayed on either side of the border. In Pakistan, his contribution to the struggle for independence is hardly mentioned, whereas in India he is hailed as an “one-man army”.

India on Thursday repatriated to Pakistan nine fishermen and four civilian prisoners along with a child, while Pakistan issued visas to over 2,600 Sikh pilgrims to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev from Thursday till November 11.

All the prisoners crossed over to Pakistan through the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border on the basis of emergency travel certificates issued by the Pakistan High Commission, officials said.

Asserting that it attaches high priority to addressing all humanitarian issues, including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the release of 370 Indian prisoners — including 363 fishermen — has been secured in 2017.

“Nine fishermen and four civilian prisoners from Pakistan and a child were repatriated Thursday via the Attari/Wagah border,” an MEA statement said.

About the visas to Sikh pilgrims, the Pakistan High Commission said the government was committed to protecting sacred religious places and provide facilities for visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

