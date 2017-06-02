India facing serious problem due to terrorism, this is not imaginary: Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday admitted that India is facing a serious problem due to the menace of terrorism and that the situation is not an “imaginary thing”. Terrorism is a common threat, said Putin while agreeing with Modi on the issue during a discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. “That should unite us. We ought to understand what is happening and where it will lead us. We ought to be aware of the danger (terrorism),” he said.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri militants, PM Modi also called on the world community to block funding, weapons and communication modes of terrorists. “The call of time is that we should rise above specific incidents. Terrorism is the enemy of humankind. All should come together to fight terrorism,” Modi said, while lamenting that a resolution is pending before the United Nations for 40 years regarding the definition of terrorism and of those who assist terrorists.

Making an impassioned appeal, PM Modi said terrorists don’t manufacture weapons, but some countries supply guns to them and that terrorists don’t print currency, but some countries facilitate their financing through money laundering. “Now we should come out of good terrorism, bad terrorism (debate); my terrorist, your terrorist (syndrome). It is an issue of humankind. That’s how we can fight terrorism,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism for 40 years and that thousands of innocent citizens have lost their lives because of this menace. Having seen terrorism merely as a law and order problem for many years, Modi said, it was only after 9/11 that the world woke up to know deep terrorists can strike and how much they can havoc they can wreak. He added that terrorism has no boundaries and all countries should fight it collectively.

With PTI inputs

