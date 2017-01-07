India exploring options to get Masood Azhar named global terrorist

Days after China blocked the move to list Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, India has started discussions with several member countries of the UN Security Council and is exploring various options on the issue, without setting a time-frame, sources said on Friday. “We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” a government source said.

India had reacted sharply to China’s resistance to its proposal at the UN on December 30, saying Beijing’s decision reflected prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism.

India was hopeful that China would support the proposal at the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as it came days after NIA filed a charge sheet against Azhar in the Pathankot terror attack case. China’s “technical hold” on New Delhi’s move on Azhar expired on December 31 and India or any other UN Security Council member country has to now make a fresh listing request for the terrorist to be banned by the global body.