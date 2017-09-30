India, European Union to hold summit talks on October 6

India and the European Union will hold their 14th summit talks on October 6, during which both sides are expected to discuss a host of key issues, including ways to remove hurdles for the long-pending free trade agreement.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the president of the European Council, Donald Franciszek Tusk, and the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will be here on a visit from October 5-7 for the summit.
President Tusk and President Juncker will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice-president of the European Commission, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
“The 14th India-EU Summit aims to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership,” said Kumar.
