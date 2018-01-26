India eradicating graft through good governance: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal outside the Parliament as proceedings set to begin in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Union Minister Piyush Goyal outside the Parliament as proceedings set to begin in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Union minister Piyush Goyal Friday said the Indian government is eradicating corruption by fostering a culture of trust through good governance. Speaking in Davos at a session on tackling the cost of corruption, Goyal said the Narendra Modi government has been steadfastly working on eradicating corruption in the last three and half years since coming to power.

He said the government has been fostering a culture of trust through good governance.Panelists at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting session, which was held as part of the WEF’s Partnering Against Corruption Initiative, discussed how can low levels of public trust and a higher incidence of corrupt behaviour be tackled while maintaining market confidence, political stability and economic growth.

The issues discussed also included understanding the socio-political and economic landscape, creating a sense of collective purpose and leveraging technology as a tool. Goyal, who has addressed a number of sessions here at the WEF Annual Meeting and held several bilateral and roundtable meetings, today also met Tadashi Maeda, CEO and Executive Managing Director of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) here in Davos.

