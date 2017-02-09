India engaging with US over H-1B visa issue: MEA

Maintaining the same stand on the issue of H-1B visas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday assured that there is a continuous engagement with the members of the United States administration over the same. “We continue to engage both members of the U.S. administration and U.S. Congress on our concerns pertaining to H-1B and other issues as well. We are also engaging with internal stakeholders in India,” MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.

Earlier, Swarup said India’s concerns about the U.S.’ H-1B visa policy under the new Donald Trump administration has been conveyed to the US at “senior levels”.

Swarup’s comments came in the wake of the legislation mandating that the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders be increased to $130,000 from $60,000, was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Zoe Lofgren.