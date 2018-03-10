India downplays leak of Seychelles security pact

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ANI) MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

India on Friday played down the reports of its security pact with Seychelles becoming public and said the Assumption Island venture was a “joint project” that sought to assist the country to secure an exclusive economic zone.

Details of purported security pacts between India and Seychelles have reportedly surfaced on the Internet along with a YouTube video with maps and location of proposed facilities, setting off alarm bells in Delhi. Seychelles has ordered a probe into the alleged leak.

“Let me clarify, Assumption Island Project in Seychelles is a joint project that India is executing at the request of the Government of Seychelles,” the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“The objective is to assist Seychelles secure the vast EEZ, including near Mozambique Channel, located over a thousand kilometres from the main island of Mahe. The proposed facility will be owned by Seychelles and jointly managed by both sides,” he said.

The Indian Express had on Friday reported that the texts of these documents have surfaced weeks after outgoing Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar visited the Indian Ocean island in January this year to seal a renegotiated security deal. The 2018 agreement is said to be a more detailed and improved version of the 2015 pact, signed between the two countries when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Seychelles. The documents on the Internet, said to be texts of both agreements, were suspected to have been leaked this week from Seychelles.

