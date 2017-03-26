India doesn’t impose its views on anyone: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI)

India does not believe in imposing its views on anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today while underlining the country’s rich tapestry of diversity.

In an address to a convention of the spiritual organization Brahma Kumaris here via video conferencing, Modi also said the central theme of India’s tradition is that “God is one”.

He said in India, God is not different for the Hindus, Muslims and for Parsis. “The truth is one, only different people may express it differently,” he said.

“We are such a country which does not believe in imposing our views on anyone. We are such people who believe that knowledge has no limits, knowledge has no timing, knowledge is not bound by anything, knowledge does not need any passport, knowledge does not need a visa…,” the Prime Minister said.

He also talked about India’s tradition of preserving nature and referred to the initiatives of his government to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and increase the use of renewable energy sources like solar power.

“There is a great challenge of global warming. India has pledged that by the year 2030, which means 13 years from now, our total energy generation from non-fossil fuel sources will be 40 per cent,” he said.

“By the year 2020, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, we will generate 175 giga watts of energy from renewable sources,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the more energy India produces from renewable energy, the more the world will benefit.

While talking about the initiatives in the renewable energy field, Modi said 22 crore energy efficient LED bulbs had been distributed under the government’s UJALA programme and that it has saved Rs 11,000 crore for the country.

He said if dependence on fossil fuels like kerosene, petrol and diesel is reduced, the country will save crores of rupees which could be utilized for the welfare of the poor people.

Referring to demonetization, the Prime Minister said the “fight against corruption has become decisive”.

He advocated maximum expansion of digital transactions and minimizing cash transactions. In this regard, he wanted Brahma Kumaris organization, which has lakhs of members, to spread awareness.

Modi also urged the organization to help in the government’s ‘Indradhanush’ vaccination programme for new-born children as lakhs of them suffer from diseases or die for lack of it.

While hailing the social and spiritual work done by the Brahma Kumaris organization, which is marking its 80th anniversary, he urged its volunteers to also spread awareness about proper nutrition.

Modi said his government has taken several steps for the empowerment of women, and in this context referred to increasing maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks (from 3 months to 6-and-a-half months), assistance of Rs 6000 to pregnant women and replacing firewood-based kitchen with LPG for two crore poor households.

He also talked about the Swachh Bharat campaign as part of efforts to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi by the year 2019, when the country would be celebrating 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

