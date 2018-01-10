India does not eye anyone’s territory: PM Modi at PIO conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India does not eye anyone’s territory and resources, and that its model of development aid was not based on “give and take”.

These comments assume significance in the wake of increased Chinese activities in south and east Asia. Speaking at the first conference of persons of Indian origin (PIO) parliamentarians from across the world, Modi asked them to invest in India and act as a catalyst in the country’s growth.

“India is that country which has always played a constructive role in the world arena. We do not measure our policy towards any nation on the basis of profit or loss but view it through the prism of human values,” he said. India’s model of development aid is not based on give and take and it depends on requirement and priority of the countries concerned, he said. “We neither have the intention of exploiting anyone’s resources nor are we eyeing anyone’s territory. Our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development.”

The day-long conference is being attended by 134 elected representatives from 24 countries, including France, Fiji, Switzerland and Mauritius. “At a time when the world is divided by ideologies, India believes in the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” Modi said and asked them to spread India’s message of inclusiveness. “If there is any philosophy to counter radicalisation and extremism, it is the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and the philosophy of Indian values.”

