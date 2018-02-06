India ‘disturbed’ by declaration of emergency in Maldives

Maldivian police officers stand guard on a street after Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency for 15 days, in Male, Maldives February 6, 2018. Reuters Maldivian police officers stand guard on a street after Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency for 15 days, in Male, Maldives February 6, 2018. Reuters

Reacting strongly to political turmoil in the Maldives, India Tuesday said it was “disturbed” on the declaration of an emergency by the government there and described as a matter of “concern” the arrests of the Supreme Court Chief Justice and political figures. India issued an advisory to its nationals yesterday, asking them not to undertake non-essential travel to the island nation.

“We are disturbed by the declaration of a State of Emergency in the Maldives following the refusal of the government to abide by the unanimous ruling of the full bench of the Supreme Court on February 1, and also by the suspension of constitutional rights of the people of Maldives,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. “The arrest of the Supreme Court Chief Justice and political figures are also reasons for concern,” it added.

Earlier, exiled former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed asked India to intervene militarily to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the Maldives amid a deepening confrontation between the judiciary and President Abdulla Yameen, who has declared a state of emergency and arrested the country’s top judge.

Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed, were arrested hours after Yameen declared a state of emergency yesterday. No details were given about the investigation or any charges against them. Former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who has allied himself with the opposition, was also detained at his home.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App