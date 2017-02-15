India dismisses China’s protest against Taiwanese delegation’s visit

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup (File Photo) MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup (File Photo)

India on Wednesday dismissed China’s protest against the visit of a Taiwanese parliamentary delegation to New Delhi, saying there is nothing unusual and no “political meanings” should be read into these trips. “We understand that a group of Taiwanese academics and business persons, including a couple of legislators, is visiting India. Such informal groups have visited India in the past as well for business, religious and tourist purposes,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“I understand that they do so to China as well. There is nothing new or unusual about such visits and political meanings should not be read into them,” Swarup added. India’s reaction came after Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang in Bejing said his government has lodged a diplomatic protest with India for hosting a Taiwanese parliamentary delegation and asked New Delhi to deal “prudently” with Taiwan-related issues to maintain sound Sino-India ties.

A three-member women’s parliamentary delegation from Taiwan visited India earlier this week amidst signals of increasing engagement between the two sides. Taiwan currently has a Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre located in New Delhi. India’s office in Taiwan is called India-Taipei Association.

China has been objecting to such visits to India, maintaining that countries that have diplomatic relations with it should fulfil their commitment to the ‘One China principle’.