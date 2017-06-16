India denies reports about Russia’s offer to mediate

India’s External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay (File/AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal) India’s External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay (File/AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)

India Thursday denied reports that claimed Russia had offered mediation to resolve India-Pakistan issues. “No offer of mediation was made by Russia to India. Russia is very well-aware of India’s consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence,’’ said MEA spokesman Gopal Baglay.

His remarks came after the Pakistani media quoted Pakistan foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria welcoming Russia’s “attention and intention to play a role’’ of a mediator. Zakaria’s remarks came in response to the reported offer Russian President Vladimir Putin purportedly made during his meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana.

A Russian diplomat in Delhi said, “We do not have information of such an offer made by our president… It seems wishful thinking on part of Pakistan.’’

