India denies Pak claim on killing of soldiers

The Indian Army has denied Pakistan Army’s claims that five Indian soldiers were killed and several injured in a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

In an update on Twitter, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) wrote that “PR285/17. Indian unprovoked CFV [Cease Fire Violations] at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs [soldiers] killed many injured.”

Indian Army sources denied the Pakistani claims, stating that “the tweet by ISPR is wrong.” Sources said that Tatta Pani falls on the Pakistani side of the LoC in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector, which had seen ceasefire violations since Friday. The firing stopped at 1 pm on Saturday, sources added.

The situation on the LoC has worsened in the past few weeks, with both sides resorting to firing by heavy weapons including rockets, mortars and artillery guns in direct firing role. Last month, the Indian Army officially released a video of a Pakistani post on the LoC being destroyed due to “proactive action” by the Indian side. Pakistan followed with a video claiming to show an Indian post on the LoC being destroyed by Pakistani firing.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Srinagar on Thursday and Friday along with five Army commanders for a meeting. The Army called it a “routine meeting”, but a meeting of the top brass outside of the biannual Army commanders’ conference in Delhi is unusual.

