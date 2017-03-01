Government to acquire lethal weapons for Army

The Defence Ministry has decided to fast track acquisition of weapons like assault rifles and light-weight rocket launchers for the Army to effectively carry out anti-terror operations and bolster the capability of the force. (Source: PTI Photo) The Defence Ministry has decided to fast track acquisition of weapons like assault rifles and light-weight rocket launchers for the Army to effectively carry out anti-terror operations and bolster the capability of the force. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Defence Ministry has decided to fast track acquisition of weapons like assault rifles and light-weight rocket launchers for the Army to effectively carry out anti-terror operations and bolster the capability of the force. The focus of the procurement is to strengthen capability of the Special Forces by equipping them with new generation weapons to make them more lethal.

The Ministry has already issued RFPs (Request for Proposals) to a number of arms manufacturers to buy the weapons on a fast track basis, sources said.

The RFPs were issued for acquisition of light-weight rocket launchers, pistols, automatic assault rifles, sniper rifles, machine guns and ammunition.

Another aim of the procurement is to strengthen the Special Forces so that they can carry out targeted operations effectively.

The government has been focusing on enhancing strike capability of the Army has been procuring various weapons systems, considering the evolving security scenario in the region.

The government is also aiming to strengthen navigation over the waterways and planning to deploy hovercraft on Brahmaputra river to effectively deal with militant groups.