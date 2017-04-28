Peace, security and development is our priority, says PM Modi after meeting Cyprus President

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades during his ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades during his ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, who is on a five-day state visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed various bilateral, regional and international issues. Issuing a joint statement, the two countries signed four pacts, including one for air services after talks between the prime minister and Cyprus president.

After meeting President Anastasiades, PM Modi said,”Peace, security and development is our priority. India has always stood with Cyprus on crucial issues including its sovereignty. We held detailed discussions on bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.We agreed on the need for all countries to decisively act against states that generate, support, shelter and sustain violence factories in our regions.”

“I deeply appreciate Cyprus’s support for India’s bid for the UN Security Council. We agreed there is the urgent need for countries to act against those states that generate support, shelter factories of violence in our regions. I deeply appreciate Cyprus’s support for India’s bid for the UN Security Council,” PM Modi added.

PTI reported that the two nations also agreed on the need of early reforms of the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier in the day, President Anastasiades also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation. Anastasiades visited Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi Raj Ghat and paid homage to the leader whom he described as a spiritual leader of Cyprus and the inspiration for its freedom struggle.

