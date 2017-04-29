India-Cyprus bilateral meet: Need to act against nations sheltering violence factories, says PM Modi

President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday strongly pitched for decisive action against states supporting, sheltering and sustaining “violence factories” in their regions. The two leaders held detailed discussions on bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern. These included ways to boost trade ties and UN Security Council reforms. The two sides signed four pacts, including one for air services and another on cooperation in merchant shipping.

At a joint media event with the Cypriot leader, Modi said India has always stood with Cyprus on crucial issues and firmly supports its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. Anastasiades said he is sincerely appreciative of his “dearest friend” Modi and the Indian government for India’s equivocal support on the Cyprus issue. Modi said that while India has been battling cross-border terrorism for decades, Cyprus, due to its geographical location, understood the threat posed by terrorism.

“We agreed that there is an urgent need for all countries to decisively act against those states which generate, support, shelter and sustain these factories of violence in our regions,” the Prime Minister said, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. Emphasising the need for creating a comprehensive legal framework to fight terror, Modi advocated early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, proposed by India at the UN.

The two sides also agreed on the need for early reforms in the UN Security Council as Modi appreciated Cyprus’ support to India’s bid for inclusion in the world body as a permanent member. The Cypriot leader said his country wanted India to become a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Describing the Cypriot president as “great friend and strong supporter of India”, Modi said he also discussed with him ways to strengthen the partnership in other “inter-governmental organisations and regimes”.

Issues like growing economic relations between India and Cyprus figured during the talks. The Mediterranean country is the eighth largest investor in India. Last year, the two countries had revised the double taxation avoidance agreement. The Cypriot president said his country is supportive of the enhancement of the EU-India strategic partnership and backs an EU-India free trade agreement. Anastasiades invited Indian companies to invest in Cyprus, saying that this can help them gain an easy access to Europe, the Gulf region and north Africa.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Cypriot president, and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation. Anastasiades, who is currently on a five-day visit to India, was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi whom he described as an “inspiration” for Cyprus’s freedom struggle.

