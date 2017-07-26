India could play greater role for Palestinian cause: Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during welcome ceremony upon arrival in Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during welcome ceremony upon arrival in Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, Israel (PTI Photo)

Palestine on Wednesday sought “greater role” by India for its cause but asserted that it was not worried over the growing Indo-Israel ties. During an interaction with reporters here, Palestinian envoy Adnan Abu Alhaijaa said his President during a visit here was assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

“India has been an old friend of Palestine and supported our cause and people for long. We are not worried about the growing ties between India and Israel as long its (New Delhi’s) attitude towards Palestine remains unchanged,” he said, when asked what does Palestine expects from India in context of the crisis. However, he added, India is a great country and it could play a “greater role” towards supporting the Palestinian cause.

Asked, if Palestine wanted India to play a role of an interlocutor to resolve its conflict with Israel, Alhaijaa did not give a direct answer and only said it expects India to continue to play a “positive role”, without elaborating on it.

