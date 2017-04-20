India contributes USD 250,000 to UNDPA for electoral assistance

India has contributed USD 250,000 to the United Nations Department of Political Affairs for electoral assistance to the member states. Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, handed over the cheque to the UN Department of Political Affairs (DPA) official K Shiotani yesterday. “DPAs K Shiotani receives India’s USD 250,000 voluntary contribution for DPA electoral assistance,” the UN agency tweeted.

Traditionally, the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and head of the DPA is the focal point for electoral assistance by the UN, evaluating requests from the Member States and ensuring consistency in the delivery of assistance by the various UN agencies and departments involved in the nations’ electoral processes.

“As elections play an important role in the peace processes and political transitions aimed at ending bloodshed, or establishing or restoring democratic governance, electoral assistance is a growing area of responsibility and expertise,” DPA said on its website.

The United Nations member states are the 193 sovereign states that are members of the UN.

This is the second Indian contribution of USD 250,000 to the programmes for electoral assistance and capacity building.

The first was made in 2012.

