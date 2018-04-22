Kabul blast kills 48: India condemns ‘reprehensible’ terrorist attack at voter registration centre

An Afghan man shouts outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul on Sunday. (AP) An Afghan man shouts outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul on Sunday. (AP)

India on Sunday strongly condemned the “cowardly” terrorist attack at a voters’ registration centre in Afghan capital city Kabul, terming the act as utterly “reprehensible” and an attack on the democratic rights of Afghans.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India strongly condemns cowardly terrorist attack in Kabul & Baghlan today. What makes this attack particularly reprehensible is the fact that the terrorists & their backers chose to attack a voters’ registration centre for upcoming parliamentary & district council elections”.

The MEA further criticised the act of terrorism by saying that the attack was not only on innocent civilians but also on democratic rights of Afghans.

“This isn’t only attack on innocent civilians but also on democratic rights of Afghans. Our thoughts & prayers are with family members of victims, we wish quick & complete recovery to injured. India is ready to extend all possible assistance, including treatment of those injured,” the ministry was quoted as saying by ANI.

At least 48 people were killed on Sunday after a suicide bomber struck a voter registration center in Afghanistan capital Kabul.

