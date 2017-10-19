India condemns Taliban attack in Kandahar army base, says states hosting terrorists must eliminate them

Smoke rises from police headquarters while Afghan security forces keep watch after a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked the provincial police headquarters in Gardez, Afghanistan on October 17, 2017. (Source: Reuters) Smoke rises from police headquarters while Afghan security forces keep watch after a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked the provincial police headquarters in Gardez, Afghanistan on October 17, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the attack at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province which killed at least 43 Afghan soldiers. The attack which took place on Thursday involved two suicide car bombs that set off hours of fighting. The Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson, Dawlat Wazir, said nine other soldiers were wounded and six have gone missing. He also said that 10 attackers were killed.

“India strongly condemns the barbaric attack today at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province. The terror attacks demonstrate that safe havens and support systems continue to be available to the terrorists,” the MEA said in a statement. The Taliban claimed the attack in a media statement. Without naming any nation, India said the countries harbouring terrorist sanctuaries must eliminate them. “States hosting terrorists and their sanctuaries must eliminate them immediately and without distinction,” the statement read.

The attack comes a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed on reinstating peace in Afghanistan. Tillerson noted that Afghanistan’s peace and stability would have a direct impact on border issues in India and Pakistan. Asking India to play an integral role in the rebuilding of Afghanistan, Tillerson said the US was ready to work with the two countries to help securing the war-torn nation.

