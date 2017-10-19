Diwali 2017
  • India condemns Taliban attack in Kandahar army base, says states hosting terrorists must eliminate them

India condemns Taliban attack in Kandahar army base, says states hosting terrorists must eliminate them

Kandahar attack: The Taliban claimed the attack in a media statement. Without naming any nation, India also said the countries harbouring terrorist sanctuaries must eliminate them.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2017 4:02 pm
afghanistan attack, afghanistan army base attack, kandahar, kandahar army base attack, taliban attack, world news, indian express news Smoke rises from police headquarters while Afghan security forces keep watch after a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked the provincial police headquarters in Gardez, Afghanistan on October 17, 2017. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the attack at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province which killed at least 43 Afghan soldiers. The attack which took place on Thursday involved two suicide car bombs that set off hours of fighting. The Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson, Dawlat Wazir, said nine other soldiers were wounded and six have gone missing. He also said that 10 attackers were killed.

“India strongly condemns the barbaric attack today at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province. The terror attacks demonstrate that safe havens and support systems continue to be available to the terrorists,” the MEA said in a statement. The Taliban claimed the attack in a media statement. Without naming any nation, India said the countries harbouring terrorist sanctuaries must eliminate them. “States hosting terrorists and their sanctuaries must eliminate them immediately and without distinction,” the statement read.

The attack comes a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed on reinstating peace in Afghanistan. Tillerson noted that Afghanistan’s peace and stability would have a direct impact on border issues in India and Pakistan. Asking India to play an integral role in the rebuilding of Afghanistan, Tillerson said the US was ready to work with the two countries to help securing the war-torn nation.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 19: Latest News