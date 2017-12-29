India condemns ‘cowardly’ suicide terror attack in Kabul

Afghan Journalists take photographs of bloodstains at the scene of a suicide attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP Photo) Afghan Journalists take photographs of bloodstains at the scene of a suicide attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP Photo)

Condemning the “cowardly” suicide terror attack at a cultural centre in Kabul, India on Friday said it is committed to extending all possible support to Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India strongly condemns the cowardly suicide terror attack on 28 December at the media news agency and the cultural centre in Kabul resulting in loss of more than 40 innocent lives and many more injured.”

“Indian remains steadfast in its solidarity with the Government and the people of Afghanistan at this difficult time. India is committed to extend all possible support in their fight against the menace of terrorism and efforts to bring peace, stability and security in the country,” the statement added.

The MEA also offered its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the dastardly attack.

More than 40 people were killed in the terror strike at the Shiite cultural centre near a media outlet in the Afghanistan capital on Thursday. READ MORE

United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also condemned the attack saying, “UNAMA condemns today’s attack on civilians in Kabul. Preliminary reports indicate high civilian casualty numbers. The Mission’s human rights workers on ground establishing facts.”

