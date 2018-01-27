India condemns ‘barbaric and dastardly’ terrorist attack in Kabul, offers all possible assistance

People help carry an injured man to the hospital following a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday Jan. 27. The Public Health Ministry says over a dozen were killed, and over 100 wounded in a suicide car bombing in downtown Kabul. (AP Photo) People help carry an injured man to the hospital following a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday Jan. 27. The Public Health Ministry says over a dozen were killed, and over 100 wounded in a suicide car bombing in downtown Kabul. (AP Photo)

Condemning the “barbaric and dastardly” terrorist attacks in Kabul in which 95 people lost their lives and over 150 got injured, India on Saturday said that it stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan and that it will offer all possible assistance to the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India strongly condemns the barbaric and dastardly terrorist attacks in Kabul today that targeted innocent civilians and the wounded under treatment. This follows the cowardly terror attack on the children and civilians in Jalalabad on 24 January.”

The ministry further said that there could be no justification for such reprehensible attacks. “The perpetrators of these attacks and their supporters should be brought to justice.”

A wounded man is assisted at the site of an explosion in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The Interior Ministry says a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul leaves dozens wounded. (AP Photo) A wounded man is assisted at the site of an explosion in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The Interior Ministry says a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul leaves dozens wounded. (AP Photo)

While offering condolences to the next of kins of victims of these terror attacks, the statement added that India stands ready to extend all possible assistance, including for treatment of those injured.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also condemned the attack in a tweet, saying,”The use of an ambulance in today’s attack in (hash)Kabul is harrowing. This could amount to perfidy under IHL. Unacceptable and unjustifiable.”

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon after an ambulance packed with explosives blew up in a crowded area near a police checkpoint close to foreign embassies and official government buildings on Saturday, Reuters reported. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the bombing, which sent thick, black smoke into the sky from the site near the government’s former Interior Ministry building. Also nearby are the European Union and Indian consulates. READ MORE

A wounded man is assisted at the site of an explosion in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo) A wounded man is assisted at the site of an explosion in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo)

The blast – one of the biggest since a truck bomb ripped through the Afghan capital’s diplomatic quarter on May 31 last year – led to chaotic scenes as panic-stricken people fled the area where several high-profile organisations, including the European Union, have offices.

Vehicles burn after a deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Source: AP/File) Vehicles burn after a deadly suicide attack in Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Source: AP/File)

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a raid by the Taliban on a high-end hotel had killed at least 20 people, including 13 foreigners. In another attack on the Afghan soil, an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad had been targetted by militants wounding 11 people, reported Reuters quoting local sources.

