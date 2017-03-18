India committed to strengthening Nepal ties: PM Modi

Apart from holding a discussion on matters of mutual interest, including high-level exchanges between the two countries, the two sides put stress on their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors. Apart from holding a discussion on matters of mutual interest, including high-level exchanges between the two countries, the two sides put stress on their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Nepal’s deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi that India is “fully committed” to strengthening the age-old ties of friendship and kinship between the people of both countries. He also said that India will support the Nepal government in all its endeavours for its socio-economic development. This happened a day after India on Thursday assured Nepal that it will expedite the enquiry into the killing of a Nepalese national at the India-Nepal border allegedly by the Indian border guarding force.

This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during a meeting with Nepal Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Bimalendra Nidhi.

Apart from holding a discussion on matters of mutual interest, including high-level exchanges between the two countries, the two sides put stress on their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors. “The External Affairs Minister expressed condolence over the death of a Nepalese national… She conveyed that the inquiry into the incident will be expedited by the Indian side,” an official release said.

Nidhi also briefed PM Modi about the recent developments in Nepal.

