India committed to early implementation of G20 agricultural pledges: Radha Mohan Singh

India will continue to extend its support to early implementation of past commitments made at G20 agriculture ministers’ meetings, a top government official said today.

In his address to the G-20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in Berlin, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said India will continue to extend its support to early implementation of past commitments made at the earlier editions, particularly on research and development, collaboration and knowledge transfer, action to combat food loss and waste, and information and communication technologies (ICT).

According to an official statement, Singh further said the role of G20 economies in achieving the sustainable global food security takes on significant importance and there is a growing consensus that the challenges of maintaining food and nutritional security need innovative solutions through collaborative and coordinated polices among member as well as non-member countries.

“India also supports the proposal of strengthening of the agricultural market information system (AMIS), underscores the importance of assessment of stocks and suggests sharing of best practices in this regard,” the statement quoted Singh as saying.