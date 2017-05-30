India civil aviation ministry to cooperate with federal investigator: Ashok Raju

CIvil Aviation minister Ashok Raju said that the ministry will cooperate with the CBI and provide them vital information. (Source: File photo) CIvil Aviation minister Ashok Raju said that the ministry will cooperate with the CBI and provide them vital information. (Source: File photo)

India’s civil aviation ministry will cooperate with the federal investigator in three cases, including purchase of 111 aircraft by state carrier Air India and its merger with Indian Airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday that it had registered three cases against Air India and the civil aviation ministry.

“Whatever knowledge we have, we will cooperate with them,” Raju said, referring to CBI.

