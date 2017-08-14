Trade war looms between India-China after 93 Chinese products attract anti-dumping duties: Chinese media

Amid the Doklam standoff, a trade war appears to be looming between India and China after New Delhi last week imposed anti-dumping duties on 93 Chinese products, according to Chinese newspaper The Global Times. Urging the Chinese companies to think twice about the risks involved before making investments in India, the news report warned India to be prepared to face the consequences for its ‘ill-considered action’.
The report also said that China could easily retaliate by putting restrictions on imports from India, but it doesn’t make much economic sense for the country. It said, “If India really starts a trade war with China, of course China’s economic interests will be hurt, but there will also be consequences for India.”
Quoting statistics from China’s Ministry of Commerce, the article said that in the first half of 2017, India has initiated 12 probes into Chinese products.
The Global Times also cited figures from the Indian embassy in China to show that Indian exports fell by 12.3 per cent year-on-year to $11.75 billion, while India’s imports from China rose by 2 per cent to $59 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $ 47 billion.
However, according to the Indian Commerce Ministry, the trade deficit with China mounted to over $52 billion in 2016 when the bilateral trade stood at $70 billion.
At least 350 Indian army personnel positioned at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction in Doklam since June 16, when they stopped Chinese troops from constructing a road near the disputed region. Both Bhutan and China have competing claims over the region.
Another China Daily reported that boycotting Chinese goods would be harmful for India. The article said, “Suffice to say, calling for the boycotting of Chinese products and those related to Chinese investors is not just a fool’s errand but also risks backfiring.”
Warning India, the report also said that any attempt by India to shut down Chinese cellphones companies or other factories will badly affect economy of India and will cost Indian jobs as well.
(With inputs from PTI)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 14, 2017 at 5:01 pmAccording to the World Bank statistics, as of the end June 2017, India foreign debt totaled 1.8 trillion dollars,interest rate up to 8 percent(China is 2.2 percent),foreign debt annual interest about 142 billion dollars,Account for financial income 30 percent(China is 1.5 percent),far more than the internationally recognized 3 percent of the financial warning line.China foreign debt only 1.6 trillion dollars(China debt,90 percent is China Domestic debt),The most dangerous is India short-term foreign debt interest and other payables than 470 billion dollars,more than 300 billion dollars of foreign exchange reserves,the next is national bankruptcy, currency devaluation, declaring the reform failure of Modi,Therefore,Modi imitated Argentina,in order to transfer the Indian people's attention,Provoke with foreign territorial disputes.Note:80s Argentina reform failed,National economic bankruptcy,Argentina launched to British Malvinas islands War,Argentina fiasco,So lost Malvinas islandsReply
- Aug 14, 2017 at 5:01 pmTibet has always been the territory of China, China has ruled Tibet has accumulated more than 1000 years, 1000 years ago, India or 10 independent small countries, do not believe you can go to the National Museum of India to view historical dataReply