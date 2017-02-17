Ahead of strategic dialogue, China says its stand on India’s entry into NSG remains ‘consistent’

Nuclear Suppliers Group Nuclear Suppliers Group

Ahead of strategic dialogue between India and China, Beijing on Friday continued to dispel the view that it was against India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and reiterated that “this is a multilateral issue”. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui will hold a new round of strategic dialogue in Beijing on Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said, “We stick to two-step approach namely, first NSG members need to arrive at a set of principles for the entry of non-NPT state parties into NSG and then move forward discussions of specific cases,” Geng said.

Asserting that China’s stand on the matter is “consistent”, Geng said that other non-NPT state parties, apart from India, were also making applications. Pointing out that the NSG issue is a multilateral one, he said, “We hope India can understand China’s attitude and position on the two matters (the other being the Masood Azhar issue).”

Geng further said that China and India are two largest developing counties having a wide range of converging interests. “China India cooperation benefits not only two countries but the region and developing world which can contribute to our solidarity,” he said.

Both sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on the international situation and other regional and global

issues of mutual interest in the meeting, Geng added.

Last year, India’s ambitious bid to become a member of the NSG had failed as China and at least seven other countries blocked consensus at the elite group which controls transfer of nuclear technology in the world.

With inputs from PTI.

