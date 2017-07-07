India China standoff: Chinese vessels prompt more surveillance in Indian Ocean

The navy has increased surveillance due to an unusual rise in number of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) over the past two months. Sources said satellites, P8I surveillance aircraft and ships have observed at least 14 Chinese naval vessels in the region. These include the latest Chinese Luyang III class destroyers, hydro-graphic research vessels, submarine support vessels and submarines. Chinese intelligence gathering ship, Haiwingxing, entered the IOR in end June. It is likely to be used for monitoring the annual Malabar exercise between Indian, US and Japan navies in the Bay of Bengal starting July 10.

The Navy has been particularly concerned about deployment of Chinese submarines, which have been docking in Colombo and Karachi. The last docking of a Yuan class conventional submarine was in Karachi in May for an operational turnaround and replenishment.

The Navy has monitored Chinese submarine deployment in IOR, which started in December 2013. The fresh deployment is the seventh Chinese submarine in the region, which has been accompanied by a submarine support vessel, Chongmingdao. Sources said there was deployment for three months by a conventional diesel submarine followed by a three-month break. Another three-month deployment of a nuclear submarine followed. This cycle has been repeated over the past 30 months.

