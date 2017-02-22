India-China should make special efforts on counter-terrorism: S Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in Beijing for the India-China Strategic Dialogue met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (ANI via Global Times) Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in Beijing for the India-China Strategic Dialogue met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (ANI via Global Times)

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday. Jaishankar spoke about the need for both countries to launch joint counter-terrorism efforts. “India and China should make special efforts on counter-terrorism together, ” he said. Hoping China continues its principles on counter-terrorism, Jaishankar added, “China has very strong, principled position on counter-terrorism, we hope it will be further implemented.” After his meeting with Wang Yi, Jaishankar is expected to attend an upgraded strategic dialogue with China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui today.

Jaishankar arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for the India-China Strategic Dialogue. After his arrival, the Foreign Secretary held talks with Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi over developing stronger relations between the two nations, irrespective of the ongoing differences. Yang, the State Councillor and Beijing’s Special Representative for border talks between India and China, received Jaishankar at the airport after his arrival. After the meeting, Yang said the two countries continue to share good communication and cooperation in fields of economy, trade culture and people-to-people exchanges and further praised Jaishankar’s efforts in developing the relations between the two nations. Beijing’s reluctance in supporting India’s NSG bid and UN ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar has seen relations getting sour between the two nations.

(With inputs from PTI)

