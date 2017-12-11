India, China, Russia vow to step up cooperation to check terrorism, Swaraj flags concerns on Pakistan terror groups

Sushma Swaraj with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Source: Twitter) Sushma Swaraj with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Source: Twitter)

India, China and Russia on Monday held discussions on key issues of mutual interest, including security and economic architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, and decided to strengthen bilateral ties while expanding the trilateral cooperation.

During the 15th Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral meet, the foreign ministers – Sushma Swaraj, Wang Yi (China) and Sergey Lavrov (Russia) – also discussed about the situation in Afghanistan. “Our discussions were focused on four broad cluster of areas, namely, economic and developmental issues; fight against terrorism; global/multilateral issues; and, regional issues,” Swaraj said.

The three countries also resolved to step up cooperation to counter terrorism, including choking terror funding and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, as the Indian side flagged concerns over increasing acts of terrorism by Pakistan-based terror outfits such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The leaders shared the view that a capable and effective Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) should be the key to the stabilisation of Afghanistan. “Noting the significant increase of opium poppy production in Afghanistan and the nexus between narcotics revenue and its financial support for terrorism, we emphasise the need for stepping up result-oriented international efforts aimed at countering the Afghan drug threat,” the statement said.

Swaraj said the discussions included issues like the challenges of the global economy, increasing terrorism, transnational organised crime, smuggling of drugs, natural and man-made disasters, climate change and changing political scenario in Middle East and North Africa.

On his part, Sergey said the RIC format is about to become one of the key drivers of overall regional efforts to improve the architecture of interstate relations within the Asia-Pacific Region (APR), which should be based on the principle of inclusive, equal and indivisible security. “Guided by this vision, our countries seek to step up dialogue with their regional partners, above all with ASEAN members,” Sergey said.

Using the RIC format to promote cooperation is an important element in efforts designed to bring about a multipolar architecture that will be more just and democratic, he added. A joint statement issued by the grouping said, “Our cooperation is not directed against any other country. We wish to strengthen the trilateral dialogue for consultation and coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the spirit of mutual understanding and trust.”

The cooperation is conducive to maintaining international and regional peace, stability and promoting global economic growth and prosperity, it said. The leaders also underlined the importance of establishing a just and equitable international order based on international law and featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice in international relations.

“We believe that various crises in the world should be resolved in accordance with the international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, without resorting to force or external interference and through establishing broad national dialogue with due respect for political independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries,” it said.

Welcoming the holding of the first trilateral Russia-India-China consultation on Asia Pacific affairs in Beijing in December 2016, the leaders said these discussions have been helpful in developing a converging perspective on the emerging scenario in Asia Pacific region. “We agree to hold the second trilateral consultation in New Delhi in the first half of 2018,” the statement said. The ministers decided to hold the next trilateral meeting in China and the time and venue of the meeting would be agreed through diplomatic channels.

