Chinese envoy: India and China should start new chapter after Doklam standoff, ‘make one plus one eleven’

Referring to the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, he said that the nations have made a lot of progress at bilateral level and the meeting had sent a clear message of “reconciliation” and “cooperation”. Referring to the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, he said that the nations have made a lot of progress at bilateral level and the meeting had sent a clear message of “reconciliation” and “cooperation”.

In an attempt to improve the bilateral ties between India and China, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui has said that the two nations should dance together and make one plus one eleven. Speaking on the 68th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China, Zhaohui said that it was time that both the nations turn the old page and start a new chapter. Referring to the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, he said that the nations have made a lot of progress at a bilateral level and the meeting had sent a clear message of “reconciliation” and “cooperation”.

“We should turn the old page and start a new chapter with the same pace and direction. We should make one plus one eleven. China is the largest trading partner of India. We have made a lot of progress at the bilateral level, as well as in international and regional affairs,” PTI quoted the Chinese ambassador as saying.

Zhaohui’s comments have come in the backdrop of the growing tensions between the two nations over Doklam, where their armies had been locked in a stand-off for over two months. India and China don’t enjoy a smooth relationship since territorial dispute has been a major bone of contention between them, which even lead to the war of 1962 between the two nations.

He also remembered Professor Xu Fancheng, who lived in Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry from 1945 to 1978 and has translated Upanishad, Bhagawad Gita and Shakuntala from Sanskrit to Chinese.”In our bilateral engagement, there have been thousands of prominent persons like Prof Xu Fancheng, (Buddhist monk) Bodhidharma, Faxian (a Chinese Buddhist monk who travelled to India in the 3rd century) and Rabindranath Tagore.We should never forget their contribution and legacies. The history could do a lot of things. Standing on their shoulders, we should do more today,” Luo said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd