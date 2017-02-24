India, China holding talks on Mazood Azhar, such ‘discussions take time’: Chinese envoy

JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo) JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo)

Chinese envoy to India on Friday said that talks between India and China are on over the issue of a ban on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar by the United Nations. In a statement to the media, Luo Zhaohui said that such ‘discussions take time’. He also asserted that China was against terror outfits and any form of terrorism. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had held strategic dialogue with his Chinese counterpart during which issues ranging from Beijing’s opposition to designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN and India’s bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) were discussed.

“Discussions are going on. (India’s) Foreign Secretary (Jaishankar) was in Beijing two days ago. The discussions were very good and covered everything,” Luo said. But he declined to comment on what were the aspects on which China was opposing a ban on Azhar.

India has rallied hard in global forums to press for a ban on Azhar with China being the sole opposition. On Thursday, India hit out at China for demanding “solid evidence” for getting Azhar banned by the UN, saying the extent of his actions were “well-documented” and the “burden of proof” was not on it. “On the issue of 1267 Committee’s sanctions on Masood Azhar, we again explained the rationale for that application and pointed out that this was really pursued by other countries, not by India alone,” Jaishankar said, referring to the US’ application backed by the UK and France this year to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

“China is against any form of terrorist activity and organisation. So, on this matter, China will always be in same line with the international community and take concrete measures,” Luo said after inaugurating Chinese visa application service centre here.

