India, China holding talks on Masood Azhar issue: Chinese envoy

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar

Parleys are on between India and China over the issue of a ban on Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar by the UN and such “discussions take time”, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui said on Friday. He, however, asserted that China was against terror outfits and any form of terrorism.

Earlier this week, India’s Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had held strategic dialogue with his Chinese counterpart during which issues ranging from Beijing’s opposition to designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN and India’s bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) were discussed.

Watch what else is in the news

“Discussions are going on. (India’s) Foreign Secretary (Jaishankar) was in Beijing two days ago. The discussions were very good and covered everything,” Luo said. But he declined to comment on what were the aspects on which China was opposing a ban on Azhar. “Just wait (for the outcome of the discussions). China’s support to India and every country on matters related to terrorism will always be there. Some discussions are going on. It takes time.

“China is against any form of terrorist activity and organisation. So, on this matter, China will always be in same line with the international community and take concrete measures,” Luo said after inaugurating Chinese visa application service centre in Delhi.

Asked about China’s aversion to support India’s bid for entry into the NSG club, the envoy said, “It is the same (discussions are on).” After his talks, Jaishankar, during his media interaction in Beijing, had hit out at China for demanding “solid evidence” for getting Azhar banned by the UN, saying the extent of his actions were “well-documented” and the “burden of proof” was not on New Delhi.

China has blocked India’s efforts to get Azhar declared as a global terrorist by the UN. Commenting on the emergence of ISIS in the Af-Pak region and the six-party talks on Afghanistan held early this month in Russia, Luo said peace in the war-torn country is paramount for stability within that nation as well as in the region.

Asserting that Afghanistan was a neighbour of several central Asian countries, he said therefore, peace in Afghanistan is not only important for that country, but also for the region. “So all countries concerned are making joint efforts to help Afghanistan and the region to maintain peace. That is