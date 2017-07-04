India can’t deny Bangladesh its share of water: Tathagata Roy

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (File Photo) Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (File Photo)

India cannot deny Bangladesh its share of water from rivers, and the issues needed to be resolved through arbitration, joint commission or other such mechanisms, Tripura governor Tathagata Roy said here on Tuesday. Calling for a comprehensive plan for sharing river waters between India and Bangladesh, Roy also said that the two countries should also agree to share shortage of water. Presiding over the valedictory function of the 8th India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue here, Roy also said that under the tenets of public international laws, every international river should have some share of its water for the lower riparian state, and thus Bangladesh too should get water.

“India cannot deny Bangladesh its share of water of rivers that flow from this country. This is my personal opinion and not in any way the official stand of India. But, every international river should have some share of its water for the lower riparian state under the tenets of public international laws,” he said.

“And it is not merely water of the Teesta. There are a large number of rivers that flow into Bangladesh from India. We should have a comprehensive plan for sharing river waters between India and Bangladesh. Can’t say Bangladesh should not get water. There is a shortage on both sides, so let us share the shortage too,” the Tripura governor said.

Expressing concern over China building dams on the Brahmaputra in its territory, Roy said Bangladesh would be the most affected country in the event of China diverting water from the river. “Since India does not have any barrage on the Brahmaputra and so does not divert its water, it is Bangladesh which will suffer the most because of the dam built by China,” he said. Navigation on the Jamuna – as the Brahmaputra is called once it enters Bangladesh – would be the most affected due to the dam in China, and so also irrigation in that country, he pointed out.

The Tripura governor also dismissed Bangladesh’s reservations over the Tipaimukh dam in Manipur, and said that since no water from Tipamukh would be diverted, the neighbouring country did not have any valid reason to oppose it. “Bangladesh had reservations, that is why the Tipaimukh project is in cold storage. I think Bangladesh needs to give a second look at Tipaimukh,” he said.

