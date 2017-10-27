#CoalBuryingGoa
India cannot lag behind in disaster research, says Kiren Rijiju

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:October 27, 2017 4:22 am
India cannot not afford to be left behind in the field of disaster research, given the number of disasters the country faces, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Thursday, while speaking at the inauguration of the Special Centre for Disaster Research at JNU.

“The Centre conceived (the centre) three years ago and it has now taken shape into a multi-disciplinary centre that will offer Masters and Doctorate programmes in Disaster Risk Management. I hope the Government of India will get great the benefit from the Centre in future. Many more Indian universities should come together and make India a knowledge hub of DRM,” Rijiju said.

