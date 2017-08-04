India bringing Hindutva to Valley: Hizbul commander

Mehmood Ghaznavi took over as Hizbul chief in Kashmir after Burhan Wani’s killing, which led to widespread unrest in Kashmir in July last year. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Mehmood Ghaznavi took over as Hizbul chief in Kashmir after Burhan Wani’s killing, which led to widespread unrest in Kashmir in July last year. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

India is bringing Hindutva to Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen’s top commander in the Valley has said in a video message. “Our enemy is trying to force Hindutva in Kashmir through educational institutions, media houses and cultural institutions,” said Mehmood Ghaznavi, who took over as Hizbul chief in Kashmir after Burhan Wani’s killing. He accused some “NGOs and pro-India political parties’’ of being a part of “this devastating RSS mission’’. He claimed that some bureaucrats and journalists have been given the responsibility to complete the mission.

He asked non-Muslims in Kashmir to live without fear the way they have been living for centuries. “I appeal to my people that they should not let their non-Muslims neighbours feel that their love and amity for them has lessened.” Ghaznavi accused secret agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police of running a cyber cell to create confusion among the Kashmiri youths. “Through negative propaganda against the militant and political leadership, they are trying to create a wedge.’’ He said that “some defeatists elements and stupid friends’’ have become part of “the conspiracy” intentionally or unintentionally. “We warn them to retreat.’’

He said that policemen, who are not part of anti-insurgency operations will not be harmed. Ghaznavi accused the Army of using white phosphorus during anti-militancy operations. “Other than helicopters and drones, they are now using white phosphorus and other poisonous gases which are banned under international convention.’’

