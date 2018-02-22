India, Bhutan celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (MEA/Twitter) Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (MEA/Twitter)

As India and Bhutan celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said it was an opportunity to reflect about further advancing ties between the two countries.

“The year 2018 is a milestone moment for India-Bhutan partnership as we celebrate the accomplishments of the last five decades of our time-tested and special ties,” Sushma Swaraj said at a function in New Delhi to mark the occasion.

“It is also an opportunity for us to reflect on how well we could advance this unique partnership to respond to hopes and aspirations of our two peoples for our common prosperity and a better future,” she said at the event which was also attended by Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji.

She said that India was proud of the special and exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation that it shared with Bhutan, “which are built on shared values and aspirations, utmost trust and mutual respect”.

“It is a unique partnership built on the historical and cultural linkages between the two countries.” The minister also welcomed the opening of a Consulate of Bhutan in Guwahati in the golden jubilee year and said this would further strengthen contacts and cooperation for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

“Under the leadership of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, the last 12 years have seen Bhutan mature as a democracy and realising all round development,” she said. “What is more remarkable is that Bhutan has achieved its socio-economic transformation while preserving its natural heritage and cultural values.”

A festive and joyous atmosphere at the Golden Jubilee celebration event to mark India-Bhutan relations coinciding with HM King of Bhutan's birthday. EAM @sushmaswaraj remarks on the occasion are at http://t.co/EaRuPNvm6Q pic.twitter.com/ZA8TqDiACf — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 21, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App