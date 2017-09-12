Only in Express
  • India, Belarus sign 10 pacts to expand cooperation

India, Belarus sign 10 pacts to expand cooperation

PM Narendra Modi and Belarus President A G Lukashenko, during their extensive talks, also agreed to focus on ramping up economic engagement between the two countries, holding that there was a huge scope for boosting trade and investment.

New Delhi | Published:September 12, 2017 5:06 pm
India, Belarus, India-belarus cooperation, PM Narendra Modi, Belarus President, A G Lukashenko Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko before their meeting at Hyderabad House,in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)
Related News

India and Belarus today inked 10 pacts to expand cooperation in a range of areas and decided to explore joint development and manufacture of military platforms, giving a fresh momentum in bilateral ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belarus President A G Lukashenko, during their extensive talks, also agreed to focus on ramping up economic engagement between the two countries, holding that there was a huge scope for boosting trade and investment.

“We will encourage joint development and manufacturing in defence sector under the ‘Make in India’ programme,” Modi said in a media statement.

The prime minister said he and Lukashenko reviewed the “architecture” of India-Belarus partnership and exchanged ideas to expand it. The pacts inked provided for enhancing bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas, including oil and gas, education and sports.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 12: Latest News