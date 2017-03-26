India, Bangladesh’s joint efforts to continue for growth: Pranab Mukherjee 

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo)

India and Bangladesh will continue their joint efforts to realise aspirations of people of both countries, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday. “It is a matter of satisfaction that the close relations between India and Bangladesh have substantially expanded in recent years. We have succeeded in enhancing and intensifying our cooperation in areas of our shared interest.

“I am confident that our joint efforts will contribute to the realisation of the aspirations of our respective peoples,” Mukherjee said in a message to his Bangladesh counterpart Md Abdul Hamid on the eve of the country’s national day. He also extended greetings and felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now