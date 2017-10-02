India, Bangladesh to hold border talks on Rohingyas, other issues

Delegation of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) led by Director General Maj Gen Abul Hossain arrives for 45th DG-level talks with BSF. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Delegation of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) led by Director General Maj Gen Abul Hossain arrives for 45th DG-level talks with BSF. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The movement of Rohingya refugees, smuggling of fake Indian currency notes and narcotics are among a host of issues that will be discussed at the bi-annual talks between the chiefs of the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh beginning tomorrow.

A 24-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) led by Director General Maj Gen. Abul Hossain will hold talks with a Border Security Force (BSF) team led by its chief K K Sharma. The DG-level talks, the 45th between the two sides, will be held at a BSF camp here. They will end on October 5.

Officials said both the sides are expected to bring on the table the recent incidents of movement of Rohingya Muslims across the border they share. The Indian side is also expected to take up the issue of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) being smuggled from the other side.

The two sides are also expected to discuss trans-border crimes, including cattle smuggling; activities of Indian insurgent groups based in Bangladesh, prevention of illegal migration, joint efforts for effective implementation of common agenda programmes and other confidence-building measures, they said.

“The two sides will also take up issues that were discussed when a BSF delegation visited Bangladesh in February this year. “The relations between the two forces are very cordial and the aim of these talks is to take them forward,” they said.

The two sides will also review the progress of the single -row fence they are erecting to secure over 250 villages ahead of the existing barbed-wire fence along the International Border to curb cross-border crimes and instill a sense of security among the people living in the area. India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

